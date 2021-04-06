Radiohead Announces 7-Week Project Featuring Rare Gig Footage

Radiohead has been adding archival footage to the band's official YouTube page for over a year now and the band just announced a continuation of the project.

For seven weeks, Radiohead will show fans some rare, never-before-seen footage from the band's history. The news was announced on Tuesday (April 6).

The first installment of the band's streaming series back in April 2020 was "Live From a Tent In Dublin" — footage from a show they played at Punchestown Racecourse in Naas, Ireland, shortly after releasing Kid A in October 2000.

For the second installment, Radiohead will head to 2008 with footage of their intimate and impromptu 93 Feet East gig in London. Fans can start streaming the show on Friday starting at 3 pm ET/ 12 pm PT.

“We rummaged in the Radiohead Public Library and found a few more concerts from a life we all yearn to return to. Thanks to science and the vaccines, we are a step closer to that,” bassist Colin Greenwood wrote on Twitter.