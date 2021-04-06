T.I. & Tiny Respond To New Sexual Assault Allegations

Shortly after three additional women came forward with claims of sexual abuse against Clifford “T.I.” Harris and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris, the couple responded to the new allegations through their attorney.

"The Harrises are still waiting for the accusers to reveal themselves publicly," T.I. and Tiny's attorney Steve Sadow said in a statement, per Billboard. "By continuing to hide behind anonymous allegations, the unnamed accusers effectively render themselves not credible and unworthy of belief. We say: Let the light shine on their identities so we can go about disproving these scurrilous accusations."

Earlier this week, a spokesperson for attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn, who represents several of the women accusing T.I. and Tiny of sexual abuse, told Page Six three additional anonymous victims have retained him, and he is “speaking with investigators from multiple jurisdictions to pursue criminal charges” against the couple.

Last month, six more people came forward with sexual assault claims against T.I. and Tiny, adding to the dozens of abuse allegations against the couple that have surfaced since January. The additional victims came forward after attorney Blackburn sent a letter to officials in two states that called for a criminal investigation into the numerous allegations of assault, alleged facilitation of sexual abuse, and alleged forced drug use that were first made public by T.I. and Tiny's former friend, Sabrina Peterson, earlier this year.

T.I. and Tiny addressed those claims last month in a statement to The New York Times, saying they "deny in the strongest possible terms these baseless and unjustified allegations."

"We fully expect that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming," the couple's lawyer continued. "These allegations are nothing more than the continuation of a sordid shakedown campaign that began on social media and now attempts to manipulate the press and misuse the justice system."

If you or someone you know have been affected by sexual abuse, please reach out to The National Sexual Assault Hotline: 800.656.HOPE (4673)

Photo: Getty Images