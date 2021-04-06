Travis Scott Sends Well Wishes To DMX As Rapper Remains On Life Support

Like millions around the world, Travis Scott is hoping for a miracle for DMX, who remains on life support after suffering a heart attack last week.

On Monday (April 5), TMZ caught up with Travis while he was out with a friend and he shared his favorite DMX song — the 1999 hit "What's My Name" — as well as a few well wishes for the legendary lyricist.

"Love DMX, X for life!!!" the "Buss It" rapper told a photog.

As fans know, DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was hospitalized on Friday (April 2) after suffering a heart attack that reportedly stemmed from a drug overdose, per TMZ. The rapper remains on life support and continues to face "serious health issues," his family said in a statement following his hospitalization.

"We ask that you please keep Earl/DMXand us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges," the family added.

DMX's manager, Nakia Walker, also recently told Buzzfeed News in a statement that DMX is "in a vegetative state, [with] lung and brain failure and no brain activity."

On Monday, TMZ reported that a number of DMX's 15 children arrived at the White Plains Hospital where he is being treated to visit their father whose condition remains "dire." As many as 500 people also gathered outside the hospital on Monday evening to pray and offer support as part of a Ruff Ryders to the Rescue Foundation-hosted vigil.

Photo: Getty Images