Feedback

Arizona Wildcats Fired Head Coach Sean Miller After 12 Seasons

By Ginny Reese

April 7, 2021

Washington v Arizona

Arizona is saying goodbye to head coach Sean Miller after 12 seasons with the team, reported ESPN. Miller still had one year left on his contract.

According to ESPN, "Arizona won at least a share of five Pac-12 regular-season championships" under the coach.

Under Miller's direction, the Wildcats made it to the NCAA Tournament in seven of his first nine seasons at the school, reported USA Today.

Arizona underwent an investigation by the FBI for recruiting corruption. The investigation went public in 2017, and former assistant coach Emmanuel Richardson pleaded guilty to a bribery charge for which he served three months in federal prison.

A notice that was released last month stated that the NCAA charged the school with five Level I violations. There were two alleged instances of academic misconduct. In addition, Miller was charged for failing to demonstrate "that he promoted an atmosphere for compliance and monitored his staff."

The notice of allegations said that Miller is presumed responsible for five of the allegations and that he "did not demonstrate that he promoted an atmosphere for compliance and monitored his staff within the basketball program."

The coach finished his time at Arizona with a 302-109 record.

A buzzing rumor states that a potential replacement for Miller could be Gonzaga assistant coach Tommy Lloyd, according to ESPN.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Arizona Wildcats Fired Head Coach Sean Miller After 12 Seasons

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.