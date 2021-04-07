Arizona Wildcats Fired Head Coach Sean Miller After 12 Seasons

Arizona is saying goodbye to head coach Sean Miller after 12 seasons with the team, reported ESPN. Miller still had one year left on his contract.

According to ESPN, "Arizona won at least a share of five Pac-12 regular-season championships" under the coach.

Under Miller's direction, the Wildcats made it to the NCAA Tournament in seven of his first nine seasons at the school, reported USA Today.

Arizona underwent an investigation by the FBI for recruiting corruption. The investigation went public in 2017, and former assistant coach Emmanuel Richardson pleaded guilty to a bribery charge for which he served three months in federal prison.

A notice that was released last month stated that the NCAA charged the school with five Level I violations. There were two alleged instances of academic misconduct. In addition, Miller was charged for failing to demonstrate "that he promoted an atmosphere for compliance and monitored his staff."