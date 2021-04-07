Cardi B Showers Daughter With Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of Designer Gifts

Cardi B loves to spoil her baby girl.

On Tuesday (April 6), the "Up" rapper shared videos of the thousands of dollars worth of designer gifts she got for her two-year-old daughter Kulture. "Oh, I went crazy shopping, all for Kulture though, nothing mine," she said in a video she posted on her Instagram Story that showed numerous Chanel and Dior boxes. "All KK. What? God gave me a doll for a reason."

Cardi later posted a video to her Instagram, showing the unboxed gifts, which included two $4,212 mini Lady Dior bags, a $3,385 Blue Dior Oblique Jacquard Saddle bag, a $4,282 hot pink Chanel mini flap, a $4,949 Chanel vanity case, a $5,571 Chanel bucket bag with pearls, and pink sparkly bag and a Chanel bracelet, the Daily Mail reported.

"This what happens when God gives me the babygirl I always wanted 😩.I shop more for her then I do for myself @kulturekiari," Cardi captioned the post.