Crane Partially Collapses On Power Lines, Shocks Man In Fort Lauderdale

A man was left critically inured after a crane partially collapsed and hit a power line in Fort Lauderdale, according to NBC 6.

The incident happened Wednesday morning (April 7) at a building in the 300 block of Himmershee Street. Reporters said a crane fell on some electrical wires, causing an explosion and shocking a man. He was taken to Broward Health as a trauma alert, officials added.

“The calls originally came in from a police officer who was in the area patrolling. He had stated that there was one adult male that had been electrocuted," Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue spokesman Stephen Gollan said. "We found a crane that had come in contact with high voltage lines. The FPL lines that it came in contact with are approximately 138,000 volts."