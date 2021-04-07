Crane Partially Collapses On Power Lines, Shocks Man In Fort Lauderdale
By Zuri Anderson
April 7, 2021
A man was left critically inured after a crane partially collapsed and hit a power line in Fort Lauderdale, according to NBC 6.
The incident happened Wednesday morning (April 7) at a building in the 300 block of Himmershee Street. Reporters said a crane fell on some electrical wires, causing an explosion and shocking a man. He was taken to Broward Health as a trauma alert, officials added.
“The calls originally came in from a police officer who was in the area patrolling. He had stated that there was one adult male that had been electrocuted," Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue spokesman Stephen Gollan said. "We found a crane that had come in contact with high voltage lines. The FPL lines that it came in contact with are approximately 138,000 volts."
A woman told NBC 6 she was having breakfast across the street from the scene. That's when she reportedly heard a "loud bang" and saw a man on the ground.
"Really just a loud explosion. Some guy fell on the ground yelling really loud. We all kind of got up to make sure someone was calling someone and then it happened again," Misty Collier said. "The cop showed up shortly afterwards and there was an officer trying to help him and then it happened a third time and all the asphalt that was under the crane just blew up.”
No one else was hurt in the incident, first responders noted.
