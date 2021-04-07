DMX Tests Positive For COVID-19 While In ICU: Report

DMX has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

According to VladTV, the 50-year-old rapper, who remains on life support, was diagnosed with COVID-19 after he was admitted to a New York hospital on Friday (April 2). The outlet noted that visitors are being closely monitored given X's positive COVID-19 test result so "only certain family members, specifically his mother and fiancée, have been allowed in [his] hospital room."

On Wednesday (April 7), X's manager Steve Rifkind told TMZ that X remains in a coma and his condition has not materially changed. He also told the outlet that doctors will perform a series of tests Wednesday to determine X's level of brain function, noting that it will be an extremely critical day that could determine his outcome.

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was hospitalized on Friday after suffering a heart attack at his home in White Plains.

While TMZ has reported that DMX's heart attack was due to an apparent drug overdose, the rapper's attorney told CNN he did not know what may have caused the heart attack.

Given that there has been a lot of inaccurate information floating around about X's condition, Rifkind told TMZ on Wednesday, "DMX is currently on life support and in a coma." He added, "There are multiple people with inaccurate information about his well-being and it is not helpful and productive. [Today] he will undergo further tests on his brain function and his family will determine what's best from there. We appreciate your prayers and support."

Photo: Getty Images