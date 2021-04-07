Linkin Park, Pearl Jam Releasing Exclusive Vinyls For 2021 Record Store Day

Last year, RSD was forced to celebrate a little differently because of the COVID-19 pandemic and stretched the event over three days with many titles being released online.

While the country still recovers from the pandemic this year should look a little bit how RSD used to be — aka waking up early and shopping IRL — but the organization recommends checking in with your local record store for shopping policies.

On June 12 fans can expect the following ( and more ) to be released:

AC/DC: "Through The Mists Of Time"/ "Witches Spell" 12″ Vinyl Single

Amy Winehouse: Remixes 1LP colored

Awolnation: Angel Miners & The Lightning Riders Live From 2020 spatter LP

Bastille: VS. (Other People’s Heartache, Pt. III) 7″ Single

Black Sabbath: Master Of Reality LP in Slim Box + poster + colored vinyl

The Cure: Faith 1LP Picture Disc

Elton John: "Regimental Sgt.Zippo" 1LP

HAIM: "Gasoline" 7″

Joni Mitchell: Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1 1LP

Linkin Park: Meteora 2 x Aqua Blue LP

Mötley Crüe: 40th Anniversary Exclusive Boxset 5 Cassette Box Set

Pearl Jam: "Alive" 12″ Vinyl Single

Rage Against The Machine: The Battle of Mexico City x2 LP Vinyl

The Rolling Stones: Hot Rocks (1971) 2LP Colored

Wolf Alice: Blue Weekend Gatefold 12″ plus bonus 7″

July 17 offers up the following releases:

Alkaline Trio: From Here To Infirmary 12″

Bob Dylan: "Jokerman" / "I and I (The Reggae Remix EP)" 12″ Vinyl Single

The Cranberries: Stars: the best of 92-02 2LP Colored

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young: Déjà Vu Alternates 1 LP 180gm

Dio: "God Hates Heavy Metal" 12″ picture disc album

Queen + Adam Lambert: Live Around The World EP 12″ Color EP

St. Vincent: "Piggy" 7″

You can check out all the releases on RSD's site.

Photos: Getty Images