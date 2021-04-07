North Carolina Lawmakers Want To Make ACC Tournament Games State Holidays

Several North Carolina lawmakers have introduced a bill that would make the Fridays during future Atlantic Coast Conference Basketball Tournaments state holidays, WRAL reports.

"You know, ACC basketball is a way of life in North Carolina. It's nearly as important, if not more important, than our traditions of barbecue and sweet tea," Sen. Sarah Crawford (D-Wake) told WRAL. "We just felt ... that it was time that we honor that tradition and celebrate all these young athletes who inspire the best in us. They're working hard in school and their academic career, and they're working hard as athletes."

Crawford is one of three State Senate Democratic lawmakers who are sponsoring the bill. Others include Sens. Natalie Murdock (D-Durham) and DeAndrea Salvador (D-Mecklenburg).

Already an "unofficial" holiday around the state, Senate Bill 567, filed Tuesday (April 6), would make the Fridays during both the men's and women's ACC tournament championships official state holidays. The tournaments are typically held a few weeks apart each year.

"A lot of people think this was a fun bill, and it is, and it's intended to be that way," she said. "But you know, this is serious business in North Carolina, and we want to support and honor that."

Photo: Getty Images