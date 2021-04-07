Phoenix Will Keep Mask Mandate Despite Gov. Ducey's Executive Order

According to officials with the City of Phoenix, the city's mask mandate will remain in place, despite Governor Doug Ducey's lift on COVID-19 restrictions.

Fox 10 Phoenix reported that after consideration and review with legal counsel, Phoenix's mask mandate will not be lifted. A statement about the decision was released on April 6th.

The statement read, in part, "The mandate follows Arizona Department of Health Face Covering Guidance, and is in accordance with current Centers for Disease Control guidance stating that masks should be worn, in addition to staying at least 6 feet apart to prevent the spread of COVID-19."