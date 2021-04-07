Phoenix Will Keep Mask Mandate Despite Gov. Ducey's Executive Order
By Ginny Reese
April 7, 2021
According to officials with the City of Phoenix, the city's mask mandate will remain in place, despite Governor Doug Ducey's lift on COVID-19 restrictions.
Fox 10 Phoenix reported that after consideration and review with legal counsel, Phoenix's mask mandate will not be lifted. A statement about the decision was released on April 6th.
The statement read, in part, "The mandate follows Arizona Department of Health Face Covering Guidance, and is in accordance with current Centers for Disease Control guidance stating that masks should be worn, in addition to staying at least 6 feet apart to prevent the spread of COVID-19."
The #PHX City Council has determined a June 19, 2020 Declaration requiring face coverings within city limits remains in...Posted by City of Phoenix, AZ USA on Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Less than two weeks ago, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey made the decision to lift certain COVID-19 restrictions, including mask mandates.
Gov. Ducey's decision, which was announced on March 25th, transitioned the guidance so that businesses could have the "ability to continue requiring masks and social distancing."
While businesses can require masks, the order says that cities, towns, and counties must lift their mandates.
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego criticized the decision. Gallego wrote, "The horrible surge last June was only curbed by masking- when the Governor finally allowed cities to do it. To abandon precautions now is like spiking the ball on the 5-yard line."
.@dougducey decision directly contradicts the best scientists in the field.— Mayor Kate Gallego (@MayorGallego) March 25, 2021
