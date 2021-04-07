Feedback

Salt River Tubing Returning Soon After Early Closure In 2020

By Ginny Reese

April 7, 2021

One way to beat the July swelter is to head to Somerset WI - just 15 minutes by car east of Stillwater - and tube the Apple River, as hundreds did Thursday afternoon. (MARLIN LEVISON/STARTRIBUNE(mlevison@startribune.com (cq )

Salt River Tubing will have its opening day soon, reported AZ Family.

The tubing season ended early in 2020 due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

2021's tubing season is set to open on Saturday, May 1st. Salt River Tubing is on Bush Highway in the Tonto National Forest. It will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., though hours may be affected by water flow and weather. The last tube rental of each day will be at 1 p.m.

The cost will be $19 plus tax per person. Included in the cost is a tube rental, shuttle bus ride, and parking.

There will be COVID-19 safety protocols in place to ensure the health and safety of everyone.

Guests will be required to wear masks when purchasing tickets, renting the tubes, riding the shuttle, and returning the tube. There will also be "safe distancing" in the main building, which is where the tubes are located and the shuttle bus picks up and drops off passengers.

Group sizes are being capped at 10 people.

Employees will be wearing gloves and masks, and they have regular daily temperature checks. The shuttle buses will be disinfected nightly, and only 20 people per bus this year.

For more information about Salt River Tubing, click here.

Photo: Getty Images

