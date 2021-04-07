Tom Brady Plans To Launch NFT Platform

Tom Brady is apparently joining the rapidly growing NFT game.

CNN Business reports Brady will launch his own NFT platform called "Autograph," which will reportedly "bring together some of the biggest names in sports, entertainment, fashion and pop culture to work with creators to develop unique digital collectibles," cofounder and CEO Dillon Rosenblatt confirmed.

Brady quote-tweeted CNN Business' tweet sharing the report on Wednesday (April 7) with the "eyeballs" emoji.

Rosenblatt said Brady will be featured in the NFTs, which are pieces of digital content linked to the blockchain, the digital ledger system supporting multiple cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, CNN reports.