Tom Brady Finally Makes Post-Super Bowl Disney World Visit
By Jason Hall
April 6, 2021
"I'm going to Disney World!"
That phrase is proudly yelled every year by the Super Bowl MVP. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has had that opportunity numerous times during his legendary career, including his most recent Super Bowl victory in February.
But the 43-year-old delayed his trip, instead opting to visit "the Happiest Place on Earth" during Easter weekend, CBS Boston reports.
Brady extended his trip into Monday and spent the day visiting Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge for the first time, which included a ride on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, as well as building his own lightsaber and drinking blue and green milk.
7-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady at Disney World pic.twitter.com/h4NRWSvPVi— GOAT (@7RingsTommy) April 6, 2021
Super Bowl winners have visited Disney since 1987, when then-New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms first made the exclamation after his team's victory.
Brady, who had previously made multiple trips as a member of the New England Patriots, made a much shorter trip this year traveling down I-4 from Tampa to Buena Vista.
Longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski -- who also previously spent his entire career with New England before joining the Bucs last offseason -- made his celebratory trip to Disney World earlier this year.
True to form, both Brady and Gronkowski enjoyed record-setting performances during Super Bowl LV.
Brady finished the game with 201 yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 29 passing, winning a record fifth Super Bowl MVP Award, which surpassed his own previous record set in Super Bowl LI (2017.)
Gronkowski led the Buccaneers with six receptions for 67 yards and two touchdowns, the first of which set a new NFL record for most postseason touchdowns by a duo, as the 13th between himself and Brady during their lengthy run as teammates.
Brady and Gronkowski, who had previously appeared in five Super Bowls together prior to this year's game, connected on an 8-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, which surpassed former San Francisco 49ers Joe Montana and Jerry Rice's previous record of 12.
Brady later connected with Gronkowski on a 17-yard touchdown with 6:05 remaining in the second quarter to extend the Bucs' lead to 14-3 and set the new record at 14 touchdowns.
The duo has now won four Super Bowls together, while Brady -- who won his record-setting fifth Super Bowl MVP -- has won seven all-time, the most by an NFL quarterback.
Photo: Getty Images