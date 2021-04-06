Tom Brady Finally Makes Post-Super Bowl Disney World Visit

Super Bowl winners have visited Disney since 1987, when then-New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms first made the exclamation after his team's victory.

Brady, who had previously made multiple trips as a member of the New England Patriots, made a much shorter trip this year traveling down I-4 from Tampa to Buena Vista.

Longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski -- who also previously spent his entire career with New England before joining the Bucs last offseason -- made his celebratory trip to Disney World earlier this year.

True to form, both Brady and Gronkowski enjoyed record-setting performances during Super Bowl LV.

Brady finished the game with 201 yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 29 passing, winning a record fifth Super Bowl MVP Award, which surpassed his own previous record set in Super Bowl LI (2017.)

Gronkowski led the Buccaneers with six receptions for 67 yards and two touchdowns, the first of which set a new NFL record for most postseason touchdowns by a duo, as the 13th between himself and Brady during their lengthy run as teammates.

Brady and Gronkowski, who had previously appeared in five Super Bowls together prior to this year's game, connected on an 8-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, which surpassed former San Francisco 49ers Joe Montana and Jerry Rice's previous record of 12.

Brady later connected with Gronkowski on a 17-yard touchdown with 6:05 remaining in the second quarter to extend the Bucs' lead to 14-3 and set the new record at 14 touchdowns.

The duo has now won four Super Bowls together, while Brady -- who won his record-setting fifth Super Bowl MVP -- has won seven all-time, the most by an NFL quarterback.

Photo: Getty Images