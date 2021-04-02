PHOTO: Tom Brady's Teammate Posts 'Tattoo' Of Quarterback's Parade Moment
By Jason Hall
April 2, 2021
Tom Brady isn't the only Tampa Bay Buccaneers player with a sense of humor on social media.
Teammate Shaquil Barrett posted a photo on April Fools' Day of himself with a "tattoo" of Brady's infamous Super Bowl parade stumble on his Twitter account.
"Had to make sure this moment would never be forgotten #ILikeAvOcAdoToo #SBLV #BoatParade #7time @tombrady," Barrett posted.
Brady gave the tweet a "like," which isn't a surprise given his affinity for both April Fools' Day and Super Bowl parade tattoos.
On Thursday (April 1), Brady celebrated with an April Fools' Day joke about bringing back the Montreal Expos franchise as a player/coach/owner.
“With opening day today, excited to announce we’re bringing the Expos back to the MLB in 2022,” Brady wrote in a social media post of himself wearing a tuxedo and an Expos hat standing on the field at Olympic Stadium. “Excited to be the first player/coach/owner in MLB history.”
With opening day today, excited to announce we’re bringing the Expos back to the MLB in 2022. Excited to be the first player/coach/owner in MLB history. pic.twitter.com/Sre5y5LUL2— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2021
Brady, who also played baseball in high school, was drafted by the Montreal Expos at No. 507 overall as a catcher prospect in the 1995 Major League Baseball draft. Of course, the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback instead attended the University of Michigan for football, was drafted No. 199 overall by the New England Patriots and went on to enjoy the most decorated career in NFL history.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion also showed off his own tattoo in response to a viral post shared by head coach Bruce Arians.
On Tuesday (March 30), Arians shared a photo of his new tattoo celebrating the Bucs' Super Bowl LV championship, living up to a promise he made prior to the victory.
Brady quote-tweeted Arians' initial post with a photo of himself featuring a fake tattoo of Arians sitting on a boat with a beer in hand during the Bucs' Super Bowl parade in February.
"Looks great coach...I decided to get one too," Brady wrote alongside the three photos.
Looks great coach...I decided to get one too https://t.co/mZgyCmUaLZ pic.twitter.com/GiIERlQo3Z— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 31, 2021
The 68-year-old coach had never previously gotten a tattoo, but promised to do so if the Buccaneers were victorious over the Kansas City Chiefs prior to Super Bowl LV.
"I’m a man of my word- “when we win the Super Bowl, I will get a tattoo” well I got mine and I love it!! #SBLV#superbowlLVchamps," Arians tweeted.
I’m a man of my word- “when we win the Super Bowl, I will get a tattoo” well I got mine and I love it!! #SBLV #superbowlLVchamps pic.twitter.com/SCmpFXEJ1T— Bruce Arians (@BruceArians) March 30, 2021
In February, Brady led the Buccaneers to a 31-9 rout of the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.
The 43-year-old threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 29 passing, winning a record fifth Super Bowl MVP Award, which surpassed his own previous record set in Super Bowl LI (2017.)
The victory was Brady's first as a member of the Bucs after joining the franchise in March following 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.
Brady now owns a 7-3 record all-time in the NFL's biggest game and surpassed his own previous record for most Super Bowl wins by a quarterback (6) set in February 2019. The 43-year-old also broke his own record as the oldest quarterback to both start and win a Super Bowl also set in 2019.
The win was Tampa Bay's second Super Bowl victory in franchise history. The Buccaneers are also the only team in NFL history to both host and win a Super Bowl in their home stadium.
Photo: Getty Images