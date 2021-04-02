PHOTO: Tom Brady's Teammate Posts 'Tattoo' Of Quarterback's Parade Moment

Tom Brady isn't the only Tampa Bay Buccaneers player with a sense of humor on social media.

Teammate Shaquil Barrett posted a photo on April Fools' Day of himself with a "tattoo" of Brady's infamous Super Bowl parade stumble on his Twitter account.

"Had to make sure this moment would never be forgotten #ILikeAvOcAdoToo #SBLV #BoatParade #7time @tombrady," Barrett posted.

Brady gave the tweet a "like," which isn't a surprise given his affinity for both April Fools' Day and Super Bowl parade tattoos.

On Thursday (April 1), Brady celebrated with an April Fools' Day joke about bringing back the Montreal Expos franchise as a player/coach/owner.

“With opening day today, excited to announce we’re bringing the Expos back to the MLB in 2022,” Brady wrote in a social media post of himself wearing a tuxedo and an Expos hat standing on the field at Olympic Stadium. “Excited to be the first player/coach/owner in MLB history.”