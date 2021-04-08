Kane Brown Announces First Tour Since Pandemic Hit: See The Dates

Kane Brown is hitting the road again!

On Thursday (April 8), Kane Brown announced the Blessed & Free Tour that'll hit 35 cities across the US including San Antonio, Houston, Milwaukee, Boston, and Brooklyn.

The tour kicks off October 1 in Sacramento, CA and goes through February 4, 2022, in Las Vegas, NV.

Brown will be joined on tour by Jordan Davis, Chase Rice, and Restless Road.

Tickets will go on sale April 16 at 10 am local times but fans can register for early-access tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Click here to sign up.