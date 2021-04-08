Kane Brown Announces First Tour Since Pandemic Hit: See The Dates
By Lindsey Smith
April 8, 2021
Kane Brown is hitting the road again!
On Thursday (April 8), Kane Brown announced the Blessed & Free Tour that'll hit 35 cities across the US including San Antonio, Houston, Milwaukee, Boston, and Brooklyn.
The tour kicks off October 1 in Sacramento, CA and goes through February 4, 2022, in Las Vegas, NV.
Brown will be joined on tour by Jordan Davis, Chase Rice, and Restless Road.
Tickets will go on sale April 16 at 10 am local times but fans can register for early-access tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Click here to sign up.
If you're still holding on to your Worldwide Beautiful Tour tickets, Brown will still be hitting those cities and has rescheduled 12 shows.
The country star will wrap up those dates on September 2 in North Charleston, SC with shows running through September 25 before he starts his new tour. And if that wasn't enough, Brown also has various appearances in June, July, and August. Check out all the dates here.
Rescheduled 2021 Worldwide Beautiful Tour dates:
Sept. 2 — North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum
Sept. 3 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum
Sept. 10 — Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarkets Arena
Sept. 11 — El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center
Sept. 16 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center
Sept. 17 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sept. 18 — Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center
Sept. 23 — Lafayette, La. @ CAJUNDOME
Sept. 24 — Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater
Sept. 25 — Tupelo, Miss. @ BancorpSouth Arena
Nov. 12-13 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place
Blessed & Free Tour 2021-2022 dates:
Oct. 1 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
Oct. 2 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center
Oct. 8 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center
Oct. 9 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Arena
Oct. 10 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Oct. 14 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
Oct. 15 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
Oct. 16 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center
Oct. 17 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines
Oct. 22 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center
Oct. 23 — Memphis, Tenn. @ FedEx Forum
Oct. 24 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
Nov. 4 — Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Nov. 5 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center
Nov. 6 — State College, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center
Nov. 19 — Toronto, Ont. Canada @ Scotiabank Arena
Nov. 20 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
Nov. 21 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Dec. 2 — Miami, Fla. @ American Airlines Arena
Dec. 3 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center
Dec. 4 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
Jan. 6 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Jan. 7 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center
Jan. 8 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
Jan. 13 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
Jan. 14 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Jan. 15 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Jan. 20 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum
Jan. 21 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
Jan. 22 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
Jan 27 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
Jan. 28 — Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
Jan. 30 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center
Feb. 3 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Phoenix Suns Arena
Feb. 4 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena
Photo: Getty Images