Kane Brown Announces First Tour Since Pandemic Hit: See The Dates

By Lindsey Smith

April 8, 2021

Kane Brown is hitting the road again!

On Thursday (April 8), Kane Brown announced the Blessed & Free Tour that'll hit 35 cities across the US including San Antonio, Houston, Milwaukee, Boston, and Brooklyn.

The tour kicks off October 1 in Sacramento, CA and goes through February 4, 2022, in Las Vegas, NV. 

Brown will be joined on tour by Jordan Davis, Chase Rice, and Restless Road

Tickets will go on sale April 16 at 10 am local times but fans can register for early-access tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Click here to sign up.

If you're still holding on to your Worldwide Beautiful Tour tickets, Brown will still be hitting those cities and has rescheduled 12 shows.

The country star will wrap up those dates on September 2 in North Charleston, SC with shows running through September 25 before he starts his new tour. And if that wasn't enough, Brown also has various appearances in June, July, and August. Check out all the dates here.

Rescheduled 2021 Worldwide Beautiful Tour dates:

Sept. 2 — North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum

Sept. 3 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum

Sept. 10 — Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarkets Arena

Sept. 11 — El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center

Sept. 16 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

Sept. 17 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sept. 18 — Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center

Sept. 23 — Lafayette, La. @ CAJUNDOME

Sept. 24 — Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

Sept. 25 — Tupelo, Miss. @ BancorpSouth Arena

Nov. 12-13 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place

Blessed & Free Tour 2021-2022 dates:

Oct. 1 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Oct. 2 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center

Oct. 8 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center

Oct. 9 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Arena

Oct. 10 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Oct. 14 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

Oct. 15 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Oct. 16 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center

Oct. 17 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines

Oct. 22 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

Oct. 23 — Memphis, Tenn. @ FedEx Forum

Oct. 24 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Nov. 4 — Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Nov. 5 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

Nov. 6 — State College, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center

Nov. 19 — Toronto, Ont. Canada @ Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 20 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Nov. 21 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Dec. 2 — Miami, Fla. @ American Airlines Arena

Dec. 3 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

Dec. 4 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

Jan. 6 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Jan. 7 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

Jan. 8 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Jan. 13 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Jan. 14 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Jan. 15 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Jan. 20 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum

Jan. 21 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

Jan. 22 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Jan 27 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Jan. 28 — Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Jan. 30 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

Feb. 3 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Phoenix Suns Arena

Feb. 4 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

Photo: Getty Images

Kane Brown

