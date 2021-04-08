Sophie Turner Reacts To Taylor Swift's New Song Apparently About Joe Jonas

It’s true: Things are perfectly fine between Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift.

The Dark Phoenix actress proved as much earlier this week when she praised Swift’s newly-released song “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” one of six never-before-heard records the pop star has unlocked "From the Vault" of her upcoming rerecorded album, Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

“It’s not NOT a bop,” Turner wrote in an Instagram Story on Wednesday (April 7), lauding Swift’s new song, which appears to have been written about the Game of Throne alum’s husband, Joe Jonas.

With true grace, Swift responded amicably, “Forever bending the knee for the [Queen] of the North,” nodding to Turner’s Sansa Stark persona on the medieval HBO series.