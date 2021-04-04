Taylor Swift Reveals Keith Urban Collabs On Tracklist For New 'Fearless' LP

Taylor Swift has unveiled the full tracklist for her new album, Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

Swift revealed all the songs on Saturday (April 3), just days after she teased several never-before-heard tracks “From the Vault” that will also appear on the re-recorded version of the musician’s Fearless album. Among the tracks include collaborations with Maren Morris and Keith Urban, who appears on not one but two tracks on the LP’s upcoming rerelease.

“I’m really honored that @keithurban is a part of this project, duetting on That's When and singing harmonies on We Were Happy," Swift wrote of the 53-year-old country crooner, who once joined Swift on her “1989 World Tour” after she previously opened for Urban on his “Escape Together World Tour” in 2009.

Swift continued, “I was his opening act during the Fearless album era and his music has inspired me endlessly. I’m counting down the minutes til we can all jump into this brave world together, filled with equal parts nostalgia and brand newness. Head first, Fearless.”