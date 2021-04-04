Taylor Swift Reveals Keith Urban Collabs On Tracklist For New 'Fearless' LP
By Regina Star
April 4, 2021
Taylor Swift has unveiled the full tracklist for her new album, Fearless (Taylor’s Version).
Swift revealed all the songs on Saturday (April 3), just days after she teased several never-before-heard tracks “From the Vault” that will also appear on the re-recorded version of the musician’s Fearless album. Among the tracks include collaborations with Maren Morris and Keith Urban, who appears on not one but two tracks on the LP’s upcoming rerelease.
“I’m really honored that @keithurban is a part of this project, duetting on That's When and singing harmonies on We Were Happy," Swift wrote of the 53-year-old country crooner, who once joined Swift on her “1989 World Tour” after she previously opened for Urban on his “Escape Together World Tour” in 2009.
Swift continued, “I was his opening act during the Fearless album era and his music has inspired me endlessly. I’m counting down the minutes til we can all jump into this brave world together, filled with equal parts nostalgia and brand newness. Head first, Fearless.”
Fearless (Taylor’s Version), due out this Friday (April 9), features newly-recorded versions of Fearless fan-favorites like “Love Story,” “Change,” “Forever & Always,” “You Belong With Me” and “White Horse.” In addition, the rerelease comes with six unreleased tracks “From the Vault” including the Morris-assisted duet “You All Over Me,” “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” “We Were Happy,” “Don’t You,” and “Bye Bye Baby.”
“Fearless was an album full of magic and curiosity, and the bliss and devastation of youth," Swift said of the album. "It was the diary of the adventures and explorations of a teenage girl who was learning tiny lessons with every new crack in the facade of the fairytale ending she'd been shown in the movies.”
Photo: Instagram