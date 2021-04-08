St. Vincent Gives A Nod To '70s Animation In 'The Melting Of The Sun' Video

St. Vincent is going all-in on the '70s theme of her upcoming album, Daddy's Home. This week, she shared a video for its second single, "The Melting Of The Sun." The clip gives a nod to the era's trippy animation while bringing to life the stories told in the song with colorful vignettes.

“[That song] in particular is a love letter to strong, brilliant female artists,” Annie Clark recently said of “The Melting of the Sun” in an interview with Rolling Stone. “Each of them survived in an environment that was in a lot of ways hostile to them.”

Watch the video above.

Last weekend, Clark live-debuted both "The Melting Of The Sun" and the album's lead single "Pay Your Way In Pain" on Saturday Night Live, donning era-appropriate attire and backed by a trio of impeccable singers.

Daddy's Home is St. Vincent's sixth studio album (first since 2017's Grammy-nominated MASSEDUCTION) and sees Clark make a "tectonic shift" from her signature art rock sound.

“Daddy’s Home collects stories of being down and out in downtown NYC," she explained in a statement. "Last night’s heels on the morning train. Glamour that’s been up for three days straight.”

The album was co-produced by Jack Antonoff and is slated for a May 14 release. It's available for pre-order here. Aside from the standard vinyl, digital and CD formats,Daddy's Home will also be available on cassette and 8-track.

Photo: Zackery Michael