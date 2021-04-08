Sunflower Field To Be In Full Bloom In May In San Antonio

A flea market on San Antonio's South Side expects its sunflower field to be in full bloom by May 1.

Traders Village at 9333 S.W. Loop 410. will open up 10 acres of sunflowers that will include "paths to walk and a maze that will allow you the opportunity to explore the sunflowers." There will also be numerous opportunities to take photos, too.

The outdoor market is adding a petting zoo and concessions stands to the sunflower field. There will also be an apple cannon.

Admission to the field will be $7.99 for everyone 3 and older, while access to the field and an all-day ride wristband will be $14.99.

Traders Village will also sell sunflowers at 3 for $5 or 6 for $10.

The field will be open throughout all of May depending on the weather.

For those who want to enjoy the beautiful spring weather before May, the Poteet Strawberry Festival begins Friday, April 9, and runs through the weekend.

Photo: Getty Images