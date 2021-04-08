Feedback

WATCH: Black Bear Spotted In Multiple Pittsburgh Neighborhoods

By Jason Hall

April 8, 2021

The Pittsburgh Police Department said several residents spotted a black bear in multiple neighborhoods on Wednesday (April 7.)

Officers in the Zone 3 jurisdiction, which includes neighborhoods in south Pittsburgh, responded to sightings early Wednesday morning, Pittsburgh Police Department spokeswoman Cara Cruz told TribLIVE.

Cruz confirmed officers spotted a bear multiple times while inspecting the area of Groveland Street in Overbrook and in Mt. Washington, first on Wyoming Street near Shiloh Street and later in the area of Sweetbriar and Lupton.

Karen Howells, who lives in the South Side Slopes neighborhood of Pittsburgh, said she discovered her Ring doorbell camera captured footage of the bear walking around her home at around 3:00 a.m.

“Never expected to see a bear,” Howells told TribLIVE.

On Sunday (April 4), a South Fayette resident told WPXI a bear was also captured on their security camera walking through their yard and getting into their neighbor's trash at around 2:00 a.m.

Last year, a black bear temporarily stayed at Highland Park in Pittsburgh, according to TribLIVE. The bear took a nap under a tree and was tranquilized and loaded into a bear trap before being released to an uninhabited area outside of Allegheny County.

Photo: Getty Images

