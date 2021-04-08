WATCH: Black Bear Spotted In Multiple Pittsburgh Neighborhoods

The Pittsburgh Police Department said several residents spotted a black bear in multiple neighborhoods on Wednesday (April 7.)

Officers in the Zone 3 jurisdiction, which includes neighborhoods in south Pittsburgh, responded to sightings early Wednesday morning, Pittsburgh Police Department spokeswoman Cara Cruz told TribLIVE.

Cruz confirmed officers spotted a bear multiple times while inspecting the area of Groveland Street in Overbrook and in Mt. Washington, first on Wyoming Street near Shiloh Street and later in the area of Sweetbriar and Lupton.

Karen Howells, who lives in the South Side Slopes neighborhood of Pittsburgh, said she discovered her Ring doorbell camera captured footage of the bear walking around her home at around 3:00 a.m.