DMX's Health Declines: 'Life Support Decision Looms'

DMX's health is reportedly deteriorating.

According to TMZ, the 50-year-old rapper is experiencing "significant organ failure." Sources close to X told the outlet Friday morning (April 9), DMX's "organs are failing by the minute," which TMZ noted is "a sign indicating end of life." DMX's fiends and family have reportedly been told to fly in immediately to be with him and his loved ones.

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was hospitalized on Friday (April 2) after suffering a reported drug-induced heart attack at his home in White Plains, New York.

On Thursday (April 8), TMZ reported that DMX had not regained any brain function nearly a week after his alleged overdose and his family "may soon" face the decision whether to withdraw life support. The outlet's report came after X's doctors performed several tests on Wednesday (April 7) that reportedly showed "no improvement" in brain activity.

DMX's manager, Steve Rifkind, has shared a number of health updates in recent days. Most recently, he was forced to take to social media to address several online rumors about DMX's condition.

"Everybody, please stop with posting these rumors," Steve said in a video, which was posted on Instagram. "DMX is still alive. Yes, he is on life support, but please, it’s not helping anybody by having them see these false rumors. Let the family relax for a night. You'll be hearing a statement from the family sometime [Friday]."