EDC Las Vegas Will Be Taking Place In May Despite COVID Safety Plan Denial

The Electronic Daisy Carnival (EDC) is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas in May in the midst of the pandemic, reported Newsweek.

The three-day event is one of the country's largest electronic dance music festivals.

There were over 465,000 people in attendance in 2019, prior to the pandemic.

According to reports, the festival's COVID-19 safety plan was denied by the Nevada Department of Business & Industry.

Teri Williams, spokesperson for the Nevada Department of Business and Industry said there was no revised COVID-19 safety plan submitted as of Thursday afternoon.

CEO of event promoter Insomniac Pasquale Rotellawrote on Instagram:

"We are moving forward as planned and will be working closely with local and state officials to make the show as safe as possible. You can expect the full EDC experience with no details spares, from the festival grounds to the music, stages, art, performers, artists, and fireworks!"