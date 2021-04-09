Indoor Vaccination Site Opening In Flagstaff This Month

An indoor COVID-19 vaccination site is set to open on Monday, April 19th in Flagstaff, reported ABC 15.

The new site comes in thanks to a partnership between ADHS, Coconino County, Northern Arizona University, and Northern Arizona Healthcare.

Residents can start making appointments at the site on Friday, April 16th. Click here to schedule an appointment to receive the vaccination.

The indoor site will be open every day from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The hours could expand to 7 p.m., according to the news release.

Governor Doug Ducey stated:

"We will continue to expand vaccination opportunities throughout the entire state as vaccine supply increases. These safe and effective vaccines are the way back to normal life and protecting everyone, especially our most vulnerable."

The Flagstaff site will be offering the Pfizer vaccine, which is available to residents 16 and older.