Indoor Vaccination Site Opening In Flagstaff This Month

By Ginny Reese

April 9, 2021

Coors Field In Colorado Hosts Mass Site For Second Dose Of Covid-19 Vaccination

An indoor COVID-19 vaccination site is set to open on Monday, April 19th in Flagstaff, reported ABC 15.

The new site comes in thanks to a partnership between ADHS, Coconino County, Northern Arizona University, and Northern Arizona Healthcare.

Residents can start making appointments at the site on Friday, April 16th. Click here to schedule an appointment to receive the vaccination.

The indoor site will be open every day from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The hours could expand to 7 p.m., according to the news release.

Governor Doug Ducey stated:

"We will continue to expand vaccination opportunities throughout the entire state as vaccine supply increases. These safe and effective vaccines are the way back to normal life and protecting everyone, especially our most vulnerable."

The Flagstaff site will be offering the Pfizer vaccine, which is available to residents 16 and older.

ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ said:

"Coconino County has been a leader at vaccinating its residents, with a higher percentage of its population vaccinated than any other Arizona county, and we are excited to complement these efforts by opening this site. Together, we are expanding Arizona’s success getting vaccines into the community as widely and equitably as possible."

Photo: Getty Images

