Meet The Richest People In Georgia

Georgia is home to famous actors, musicians, and even a former president, but also the mega wealthy.

Forbes Magazine released its annual list of billionaires, and 14 Georgia residents made the cut. Here are the richest people living in the Peach State.

Jim Kennedy: He is the chairman of Cox Enterprises, which owns AutoTrader, Kelley Blue Book, the Atlanta Journal Constitution, and other auto and media brands. Kennedy is worth $9.4 billion. He is the wealthiest person in Georgia but the 247th richest person in the world. He lives in Atlanta.

Bubba and Dan Cathy : The Cathy brothers run Chick-fil-A, which their father Truett founded in 1967. The brothers are each worth $8.3 billion, which makes tied for the 297th richest people in the world. Both live in Atlanta.

Bernard Marcus: He is the co-founder of Home Depot and is worth $7.2 billion. He is the 352nd richest person in the world and lives in Atlanta.

Arthur Blank: He co-founded Home Depot with Marcus in 1978. He also owns the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United FC. He's worth $6.2 billion and is the 432nd richest person in the world. He lives in Atlanta.

John Brown : He previously ran Stryker Corp., which makes medical and surgical equipment. He's worth $5.2 billion and is the 539th richest person in the world. He lives in Atlanta.

Gary Rollins : He manages the pest control company Orkin. He's worth $5.2 billion and tied with John Brown as the 539th richest person in the world. He lives in Atlanta.

Ben Chestnut and Dan Kurzius: Both men founded the email marketing company Mailchimp. Both are worth $3 billion and are tied for the 1008th richest person in the world. Both live in Atlanta.

Ted Turner : He founded CNN and what would become TBS. He once owned the Atlanta Hawks and the Atlanta Braves, and actress Jane Fonda is his ex-wife. He's worth $2.3 billion and is the 1362nd richest person in the world. He lives in Atlanta.

Joe Rogers, Jr.: He's the chairman of Waffle House and the son of one of the restaurant's founders. He's worth $2 billion and is the 1580th richest person in the world. He lives in Atlanta.



See the full list of billionaires at the Forbes website.

Photos: Getty Images