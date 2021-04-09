Meet The Richest People In Illinois

Chicago is home to the rich and a famous, but also the mega-wealthy.

Forbes Magazine released its annual list of billionaires, and 22 Illinois residents made the cut for 2021. Here are the people who are the richest in the Land of Lincoln:

Ken Griffin: He's the founder and CEO of Citadel, LLC, a hedge fund firm. He's worth $16 billion, which makes him the richest man in Illinois and the 119th richest person in the world. Griffin calls Chicago home, but he has houses in London, New York, and Palm Beach, Florida. Neil Bluhm: He's a real estate tycoon who owns 900 North Michigan and the Ritz Carlton in Chicago. He also owns several casinos and is a minority stake in the Chicago Bulls and Chicago White Sox. He's worth $5.7 billion and is the 486th richest person in the world. He lives in Chicago. Sam Zell: He made his fortune by staring Equity Group Investments in the 1960s, and he's a real estate mogul. Zell is worth $5.3 billion and is the 529th richest person in the world. He lives in Chicago. Joe Mansueto: He created the investment research firm Morning Star in the 1980s. He also owns the Chicago Fire soccer team, the Wrigley Building, and other iconic buildings in downtown Chicago. He's worth $5.2 billion and is the 539th richest person in the world. He lives in Chicago. Mark Walter: He's the CEO of the investment firm Guggenheim Partners, and he's the owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. He's worth $4.7 billion and is the 608th richest person in the world. He lives in Chicago. Thomas Pritzker: He is the heir to and executive chairman of the Hyatt hotel chain. He's worth $4.5 billion and is the 638th richest person in the world. He lives in Chicago. Eric Lefkofsky: He's the founder of Groupon. He's worth $4.3 billion and is the 665th richest person in the world. He lives in Glencoe. Ty Warner: He's the creator of Beanie Babies, the popular plush toys from the 90s. He's worth $3.6 billion and is the 831st richest person in the world. He lives in Oak Brook. J. B. Pritzker: He's the former governor of Illinois and heir to the Hyatt fortune. He's worth $3.5 billion and is the 859th richest person in the world. He's also the wealthiest U.S. politician. He lives in Springfield. Patrick Ryan: He's the founder and CEO of Ryan Specialty Group, an insurance company. He's worth $3.4 billion and is the 891st richest person in the world. He's lives in Winnetka.



See the full list of billionaires on the Forbes website.

Photos: Getty Images