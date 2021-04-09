North Carolina Man Scores Big Lottery Win With $450,000 Jackpot

A man in North Carolina is still celebrating after scoring a big lottery win earlier this month, Fox 8 reports. While he thought his winning ticket must have been an April Fool's Day prank, it was no joke.

Edward Estes, of Greensboro, purchased a Cash 5 Quick Pick ticket through the North Carolina Education Lottery website's Online Play on April 1. To his surprise, he won.

"My first reaction was I thought it was an April Fool's joke," he said.

As it turns out, Estes was one of two people who hit the nearly half-million dollar jackpot, matching all numbers in the drawing, the news outlet reports. Rhodora Reeves, of Elizabeth City, also scored a big win. The two split the jackpot of $455,084, with Estes claiming a whopping $160,986 after taxes.

So what does he plan to do with his newfound earnings?

"I'm probably just going to put it in the bank and let it stay there," he said.

Estes isn't the only one celebrating a recent lottery win. Earlier this week, more than 6,500 people in North Carolina used the same number combination to win a combined total of $2.4 million in the Carolina Pick 3 drawing. The same number combo was also drawn two other times in March.

