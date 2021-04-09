SHAED Transform Into Anime Characters In 'Osaka' Video

SHAED are giving us another taste of what to expect on their upcoming debut album High Dive with "Osaka."

“'Osaka' was inspired by our trip to Japan in 2019. We spent two glorious weeks hopping around the island and playing massive festivals in Tokyo and Osaka," the band said in a statement. "We fell in love with the culture, landscape, food and people, and had the best time of our lives. We left Japan with a confidence we never knew existed within ourselves. 'Osaka' is an expression of that feeling."

The song's accompanying music video is also a celebration of the culture and see's the members transformed into anime characters.

Watch the "Osaka" video above.

"Osaka" is the fourth offering off High Dive, following “Part Time Psycho (ft. Two Feet),” “Once Upon A Time,” and lead single "No Other Way." High Dive is slated for a May 14 release and can be pre-ordered here.

The new album comes after the band scrapped a whole album's worth of songs.

“Basically, at the beginning of last summer we had an entire album,” singer Chelsea Lee explained on iHeartRadio's Inside The Studio podcast. “We had a handful of songs, essentially an entire album's worth of songs, but it was pretty miss-moshed — a bunch of different people, different subject matters — and it just didn't feel like us. We were sitting around the kitchen table and I said, 'these have got to go, we got to start over.' This album feels so much truer to us and who we are.”

“We had this album ready and once the pandemic hit it was just," multi-instrumentalist Max Ernst added. "We had a moment of clarity and didn't feel true to ourselves.”

Photo Credit: Jared Zagha