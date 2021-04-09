These 11 Pets Are Banned In South Carolina

If you're looking for a pet, a nice little friend to keep you company during quarantine and beyond, most people tend to stray toward dogs, cats, or even a hamster. Maybe they'll go a slightly scalier route and get a snake or iguana. Occasionally people want something bigger, more dangerous. Deadly. That's usually when they begin looking at more exotic pet options, like a tiger or a monkey. But did you know that certain animals are banned as pets in different states?

Thankfully, Stacker has compiled a list of forbidden pets to help you keep track of what is and what isn't allowed in each state. So what animals are you banned from owning as pets in the Palmetto State?

Here are the six animals not allowed as pets in South Carolina:

Coyote

Wolf

Tiger

Lion

Non-native bear

Great Ape

Bison

Mountain Goats

Mountain Sheep

Bears

Turkeys

According to Stacker, certain animals are banned because of the risk they pose to public health and safety as well as the potential detriment they may have to the welfare of other animals. Aside from the animals listed above, it is also forbidden to own peccaries, a pig-like species, and furbearers, such as fox, raccoons, skunks, and more.

Photo: Getty Images