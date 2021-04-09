These 7 Pets Are Banned In Tennessee

If you're looking for a pet, a nice little friend to keep you company during quarantine and beyond, most people tend to stray toward dogs, cats, or even a hamster. Maybe they'll go a slightly scalier route and get a snake or iguana. Occasionally people want something bigger, more dangerous. Deadly. That's usually when they begin looking at more exotic pet options, like a tiger or a monkey. But did you know that certain animals are banned as pets in different states?

Thankfully, Stacker has compiled a list of forbidden pets to help you keep track of what is and what isn't allowed in each state. So what animals are you banned from owning as pets in the Volunteer State?

Here are the seven animals not allowed as pets in Tennessee:

Baboon

Wolf

Bear

Lion

Tiger

Elephant

Rhinoceros

According to Stacker, certain animals are banned because of the risk to public health and safety as well as potential detriment they may have to the welfare of other animals.

Five classes of animals have different requirements when it comes to ownership in Tennessee, and certain species can only be housed by zoos and temporary exhibitors, the site claims. However, Tennesseans can own animals like chinchillas or llamas without needing a permit.

See what animals are banned in other states here.

Photo: Getty Images