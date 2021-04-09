Feedback

VIDEO: 'Gas Station Karen' Demands To Use Specific Pump When Most Are Empty

By Dave Basner

April 9, 2021

A trip to the gas station is typically pretty uneventful - you fill up and head out and maybe on some occasions you buy a snack or a lottery ticket. However, for one woman in Los Angeles, it became a pretty tense situation, and she shared it all on TikTok.

In the clip, @evergreenandmrsn showed an angry woman pacing and ranting with her phone out, filming the TikToker's car. @Evergreenandmrsn explains in her video what was going on with that woman, who is now being dubbed the "gas station Karen." @Evergreen said, "She's literally mad that I'm sitting at a gas pump. I literally pumped gas then was looking up directions on my phone - there were like four pumps open and she literally screamed, 'I want that one!'"

Warning: This video contains some harsh language

@evergreenandmrsn

She stormed inside without a mask and demanded the worker tell me to move 💀 #karen

♬ original sound - EvergreenAndMRSN

@Evergreen put up a follow-up video that detailed what happened next. She said that the woman went inside the gas station and brought a worker out to handle the situation. That employee just told her to go to a different pump, which angered her even more, to the point where she started hitting her gas then her brake like she was going to drive into @evergreen's car. Making matters worse, the woman apparently had a kid in her car during it all.

@evergreenandmrsn

People's comments about how petty they'd be are sendingg me though

♬ original sound - EvergreenAndMRSN

After about ten minutes, @evergreen decided to just leave. You can keep up to date with her here.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About VIDEO: 'Gas Station Karen' Demands To Use Specific Pump When Most Are Empty

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.