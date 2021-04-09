Feedback

VIDEO: This Raven Saying 'Hello' Is The Strangest Thing You'll See Today

By Dave Basner

April 9, 2021

When you think of a bird speaking a word, you probably picture a parrot squawking the phrase "pretty bird" in a high-pitched voice, but they aren't the only feathered creatures capable of mimicking human language. It turns out, ravens can as well. You likely won't hear the black birds saying "nevermore" like Edgar Allan Poe wrote, but if you encounter one that's been trained, you'll likely get a friendly greeting out of them, though it is not always going to sound like you think it might.

Video of one raven saying "hello" is making the rounds on Twitter because of how surprising the word sounds coming out of the animal.

However, not everything the bird says sounds like a robotic 90-year-old man. In the full version of the video, you can see the range of voices and sounds the raven can make.

The raven's ability to imitate human sounds is impressive, but they are only able to mimic a few words and phrases. Meanwhile, some parakeets have been seen to have a vocabulary of almost 2,000 words.

If you enjoy watching birds move, hearing their songs or listening to them speak, be sure to follow the Talons and Teeth YouTube channel here.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About VIDEO: This Raven Saying 'Hello' Is The Strangest Thing You'll See Today

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.