Why April 10th Matters in Rock History

It’s April 10th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1992, Axl Rose left town before a Chicago sheriff could arrest him for allegedly starting a riot at a St. Louis Guns N’ Roses show in the summer of 1991. Because the singer fled, the band canceled their gigs in The Windy City and Detroit.

In 1994, 10,000 people gathered for a vigil in Seattle for late Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain. There, his widow, Courtney Love, thanked the fans for their support and tearfully read from Cobain’s suicide note.

In 1970, Doors keyboardist Ray Manzarek dragged singer Jim Morrison off the stage during a gig in Boston after the rocker asked the audience, “Would you like to see my genitals?” Theater management turned off the power, fearing a repeat of an incident from a year earlier when Jim was arrested for lewd and lascivious behavior during a show in Miami.

In 1976, Peter Frampton’s Frampton Comes Alive! topped the album chart, where it would remain for the next 10 weeks.

In 1968, drummer Mickey Hart accepted an invitation from Bob Kreutzmann to join The Grateful Dead.

In 1962, Stu Sutcliff died of a brain hemorrhage at age 22. He was the original bassist for The Beatles for 18 months.

And in 2008, Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz announced his engagement to pop singer Ashlee Simpson in a post on his blog.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Photo: Getty Images

(H/T: This Day in Music)