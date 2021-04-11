DMX To Be Honored With Memorial In Yonkers: Report

DMX could be memorialized in his hometown of Yonkers, New York, TMZ has learned.

Days after the legendary rapper tragically passed away on Friday (April 9) following a week-long hospitalization for an apparent drug-induced heart attack, the outlet reports that X could soon have a statue or a street named in his honor.

According to a source close to X’s family, the “Party Up” musician will not only be commemorated with a private and public memorial, but Mayor Mike Spano told TMZ that he’s offering the family to expand X’s memorial at Yonkers Raceway, the biggest outdoor venue in the city.

What’s more, Spano is reportedly considering honoring X with a “lasting gesture,” which may be in the form of a statue, street mural or naming a street after the late Ruff Ryders legend. Should such an offer be put on the table, X’s family will have the final call on what they want to do.

Spano and X’s family will reportedly meet this Monday (April 12) to discuss potential memorial plans at the massive horse racing facility, which boasts a seating capacity of 7,500. Of course, COVID-19 guidelines will shrink that capacity. While the raceway, which currently operates at 25 percent capacity, hasn’t received an official request to host a memorial, the state would only allow the venue to fill 20 percent of that capacity.

X, who reportedly suffered “significant organ failure” and contracted COVID-19 amid hospitalization, spent his final days on life support before his untimely death. He was 50.

"Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end,” his family shared in a statement. “He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever."

