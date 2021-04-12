2-Year-Old Girl, 3 More Hurt In Shooting Near Central District

A 2-year-old girl is among the four people injured in a shooting near Seattle's Central District neighborhood, according to KOMO.

Seattle police officers said the violence happened Sunday afternoon (April 12). Multiple calls came in reporting gunfire at the intersection of 23rd Avenue South and South Jackson Street around 3:30 p.m., authorities added.

“We heard at least 12 maybe even up to two dozen gun shots,” Dustin Cole told reporters, who lives nearby.

When officers arrive, they said blood and gun shell casings were found at the scene. The four victims were reportedly taken to local hospitals, and investigators believe victims were either driven there or some drove themselves.

Hospital officials said one of the victims, a toddler, was listed in critical condition as of Monday morning (April 13). Two of the injured men were listed in "satisfactory condition," while the third victim was released from the hospital, KOMO learned.

Authorities said they could've been more than one gunman involved, hunting for multiple people.

“Reportedly the suspect was traveling south on 23rd Avenue and came around the corner of the business and shot east into the parking lot,” Seattle Police Detective Valerie Carson said. “When a two-year-old is a victim of a shooting, it’s a really tough thing, even for officers to respond to."

