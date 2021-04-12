5 Texas TikTokers Show Off San Antonio's Best Spots
By Anna Gallegos
April 12, 2021
Texans on TikTok are doing a better job at promoting cities like San Antonio than the local tourism groups.
Check out these five TikTok users to see some of the hottest spots in the Alamo City.
1: @explore_with_westley
This is the perfect account to follow if you're looking for a bougie staycation. Westley shows off some of the nicest hotels and bars in San Antonio, as well as outdoor spots within driving distance of the city. Day trip, anyone?
2: @satexasfoodies
New Elotes Spot! @elotitos.sa #elotes #elotesmexicanos #eloteslocos #GetCrocd #GoForTheHandful #foodtiktok #tiktokfoodie #satxfoodie♬ Gimme More - Britney Spears
If you're looking for a new restaurant that's puro San Antonio, follow satexasfoodies. She shows of authentic taquerias, locally owned fast food joints, and treats that you can only find in the 201, like cartinas pizza. These videos are hard to watch without getting a sudden craving for elotes.
3: @texas_murmaid23
Letty Hernandez is a mom who knows all the perfect spots to take a family to for the weekend. Her recommendations are a mix of indoor and outdoor spaces that adults and kids will appreciate, especially if you're looking to try something new. Letty also takes her followers on her coffee runs, so if you're ever looking for a place to get drive-thru coffee that isn't Starbucks, give her a follow.
4: @eatsleeptravelin
Did you know? Comment below! #sanantoniotx #sanantonioriverwalk #sanantonio #somethingyoulearned♬ telepatía - Kali Uchis
Ana is from Houston so her videos give an outsider's perspective on cool things to see in San Antonio. Her videos give great recommendations if you're showing off the town to a visitors and want to take them somewhere besides the Alamo.
5: antoinettedariona
coming to San Antonio Texas? Be sure to check out these top five places to visit! #topfive #sanantonio #explore #exploringtexas♬ Drive Forever - Remix - Sergio Valentino
Shout out to MySA.com for introducing us to this Antoinette D video. While she does show off some cool local spots in her other videos, Antoinette has fun with her top five places to visit list. Who doesn't want to take a trip to South Park Mall for "top tier shopping" and "all things designer"? If the mall Chili's isn't open, there's always Fred's Fish Fry.
Photo: Getty Images