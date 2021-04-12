Feedback

5 Texas TikTokers Show Off San Antonio's Best Spots

By Anna Gallegos

April 12, 2021

Texans on TikTok are doing a better job at promoting cities like San Antonio than the local tourism groups.

Check out these five TikTok users to see some of the hottest spots in the Alamo City.

1: @explore_with_westley

This is the perfect account to follow if you're looking for a bougie staycation. Westley shows off some of the nicest hotels and bars in San Antonio, as well as outdoor spots within driving distance of the city. Day trip, anyone?

2: @satexasfoodies

If you're looking for a new restaurant that's puro San Antonio, follow satexasfoodies. She shows of authentic taquerias, locally owned fast food joints, and treats that you can only find in the 201, like cartinas pizza. These videos are hard to watch without getting a sudden craving for elotes.

3: @texas_murmaid23

Letty Hernandez is a mom who knows all the perfect spots to take a family to for the weekend. Her recommendations are a mix of indoor and outdoor spaces that adults and kids will appreciate, especially if you're looking to try something new. Letty also takes her followers on her coffee runs, so if you're ever looking for a place to get drive-thru coffee that isn't Starbucks, give her a follow.

4: @eatsleeptravelin

Ana is from Houston so her videos give an outsider's perspective on cool things to see in San Antonio. Her videos give great recommendations if you're showing off the town to a visitors and want to take them somewhere besides the Alamo.

5: antoinettedariona

@antoinettedariona

coming to San Antonio Texas? Be sure to check out these top five places to visit! #topfive #sanantonio #explore #exploringtexas

♬ Drive Forever - Remix - Sergio Valentino

Shout out to MySA.com for introducing us to this Antoinette D video. While she does show off some cool local spots in her other videos, Antoinette has fun with her top five places to visit list. Who doesn't want to take a trip to South Park Mall for "top tier shopping" and "all things designer"? If the mall Chili's isn't open, there's always Fred's Fish Fry.

Photo: Getty Images

