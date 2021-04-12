Dolly Parton's Ice Cream Flavor Is Being Sold On eBay For $1,000

eBay users are reselling Dolly Parton’s exclusive ice cream flavor… at a grand a pint!

Earlier this month, the country music legend released her highly-anticipated Strawberry Pretzel Pie flavor in collaboration with Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams. The flavor includes “layers of salty pretzel streusel, subtly sweet and effortlessly tangy cream cheese ice cream, and lipstick red strawberry sauce.”

“I’ve teamed up with @JenisIceCreams to create my very own flavor in support of @imaginationlibrary! Strawberry Pretzel Pie is available at Jeni’s April 8 🍓” Parton captioned a selfie of her holding one of the coveted pints back in March. The 10,000 limited-edition batch was unveiled this month to benefit Parton’s own Imagination Library, a program that gives free books to children from birth to the age of 5.

The furor surrounding Parton’s limited-edition flavor may or may not have caused Jeni’s website to develop issues on the flavor’s April 8 launch date, which has since impeded online purchases at this time. However, it appears users on eBay were able to get their hands on a few of the pints, which are currently being auctioned on the platform for at least $1,000 a pint.

At the time of this writing, an update on Jeni’s website concerning Strawberry Pretzel Pie reads: “So sorry for the delay… Strawberry Pretzel Pie is NOT sold out! We’re continuing to work on things and will let everyone know via social and email when we’re back up and running.”