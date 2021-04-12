Florida Doctor Allegedly Left Her Kids Alone In Car While She Was Gambling

A South Florida doctor is accused of leaving her two kids alone in a running car while she was allegedly gambling at Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, according to NBC Miami.

Prosecutors claim 43-year-old Marieny Elena Guimera-Revelo was shown on video spending at least 12 minutes at a poker table. They also said she was allegedly unresponsive to text messages as her children, ages 3 and 11, sat in the unattended vehicle with locked doors for about an hour.

Jail records show the Guimera-Revelo was arrested Sunday on two counts of child neglect without great bodily harm. Judge Tabitha Blackmon said the kids were in a high foot traffic area and were found by officers around 3:15 p.m. that day.

"The court just has a lot of concerns for the wellbeing and safety of these children, that they could have easily been taken by somebody with a running car, with the keys in the car," Blackmon said.

Prior to the charges, the mother had no arrest record and has been practicing general medicine for six years, according to her attorney.

Guimera-Revelo appeared in bond court Monday and was ordered to be held on $10,000 per count, according to reporters. Blackmon also ordered the mother to not have contact with her children.

Photo: Broward Sheriff's Office