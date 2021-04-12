New Amazon Centers Will Bring Hundreds Of Jobs To Charlotte

Amazon is creating a new fulfillment center and two delivery stations that are expected to bring hundreds of jobs to the Charlotte area, WBTV reports. The internet retailer already has two delivery stations in the Queen City and eight total in North Carolina.

"We are thrilled to see Amazon's expansion in the Charlotte Region," said Janet LaBar, president and CEO of the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. "These two delivery stations and new fulfillment center will help enforce our strengths in logistics and delivery and bring more connectivity to our region, especially for the entrepreneurs and small business leaders in our community."

Amazon spokesperson Ashley Lansdale said the company is excited to bring the new facilities to "the talented Charlotte area workforce." Hundreds of full-time jobs are expected to open up, offering starting wages of $15 per hour with benefits.

"These new operations represent Amazon's unwavering commitment to safety, technological innovations and skilled teams who are obsessed with delivering for our customers," said Lansdale.

The fulfillment center will open in Pineville, while the delivery stations will be located on Beam Road and Old Statesville Road in Charlotte.

"We want to thank Amazon for continuing to invest and expand in the Charlotte area," said Tracy Dodson, assistant city manager and economic development director for the City of Charlotte. "We also appreciate Amazon's commitment to designing the delivery stations to best accommodate electric delivery vehicles, as it aligns well with the City's Strategic Energy Action Plan to prioritize clean energy."

