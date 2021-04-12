Texas Is The Top State That Millennials Are Moving To

Texas is proving to be one of the top destinations for millennials.

In 2019, 187,000 people between the ages of 25 and 39 moved to Texas while nearly 154,000 left, according to the financial website SmartAsset. That means Texas had a net gain of 33,000 millennial residents.

It's no surprise that Austin was the top Texas city among this generation, too. Millennials make up more than 30% of Austin's total population. The capital city had a net migration of 5,686 out-of-state millennials in 2019.

It make sense since most of them are relocating for jobs. In the last 11 years, 56 companies moved their corporate headquarters to Austin and most are tech companies, KXAN reported.

“If you were to try to recruit someone out of another city and say, ‘Look, I have a job opening and it’s in Austin Texas, do you think you might want to come?’ chances are they’re very interested in coming," YTexas CEO Ed Curtis told the TV station.

The Dallas suburb of Plano is also a popular place for millennials. It was the sixth most popular U.S. city for millennials to move to while Dallas was #11.

The top city was Denver, which had a net migration of just under 11,000 in 2019.

