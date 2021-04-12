Washington Is Among The Highest-Paying States For 3 Professions

As more COVID-19 vaccines roll out across the nation, some industries and workplaces are opening back up and rehiring. Some people may be looking to move based on their next moves for their career. Salaries for certain occupations can change by tens of thousands of dollars depending on where you live.

Stacker looked at data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine which states are among the highest-paying for 50 different jobs. Washington was among the Top 5 for various occupations, but it was No. 1 for these three jobs job:

Highway maintenance workers (average annual wage: $54,580, employment: 2,350)

Bank tellers (average annual wage: $35,770; employment: 9,910)

Travel agents (average annual wage: $55,420; employment: 1,180)

Washington was also among the highest-paying states for some of these jobs, too:

Bakers (average annual wage: $35,230; employment: 5,200)

Bartenders (average annual wage: $39,180; employment: 14,840)

Transit and intercity bus drivers (average annual wage: $57,880; employment: 5,850)

Dental hygienists (average annual wage: $93,200; employment: 6,660)

Exercise trainers and group fitness instructors (average annual wage: $55,750; employment: 10,160)

Family medicine physicians (average annual wage: $238,150; employment: 1,170)

Firefighters (average annual wage: $76,970; employment: 8,060)

Graphic designers (average annual wage: $72,200; employment: 5,510)

To see where the state ranked among other occupations in terms of pay and employment, click here.

Photo: Getty Images