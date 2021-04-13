Kelly Clarkson Refuses To Give Up On Love With Cover Of Dido's 'White Flag'

Kelly Clarkson is helplessly in love in her latest Kellyoke cover.

On Monday (April 12), the American Idol OG pulled an oldie but a goodie out of her bag when she covered Dido's hit, "White Flag," during the week's kickoff episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson started slow and steady with the Grammy-nominated hit, before her band worked their way into the mix as her voice reached new heights. "I will go down with ship/ And I won't put my hands up and surrender/ There will be no white flag above my door/ I'm in love and always will be," she professed with control. As always, the entertainer was met with a roar of applause after the abbreviated rendition from her virtual audience and in-studio production staff.

"White Flag" was released as the lead single from Dido's 2003 LP, Life for Rent, and it's likely there's more reason than one that the song resonates with Clarkson. Back in 2013 the English singer admitted that the hit was about her breakup from her ex-fiancé, telling HuffPost Live that she never gets tired of singing it.

Clarkson is the middle of a divorce from Brandon Blackstock. The two married in 2013 after dating for two years, but Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020, citing "irreconcilable differences." The pair share two children: daughter, River, 6, and son, Remington, 4. The singer recently revealed that she can't imagine walking the aisle again. "You've been married for two years," Clarkson asked Gwyneth Paltrow during an interview.. "Coming from someone who's literally amidst a divorce, I can't even imagine doing it again. So that's amazing that you found love, and you found the space and the vulnerability—that level to say yes, and do it again."

"I'm actually in that place where I think a lot of people, I’ve heard, go through [in a] divorce. It’s almost like you start dating yourself again, like you actually make time for you again, and I love dating me," she continued. "I'm actually not looking for [love]."