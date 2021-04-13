Feedback

La Madeleine To Open Mini Cafes In DFW Walmarts

By Anna Gallegos

April 13, 2021

Dallas-based La Madeleine French Bakery & Café will start selling its products and fresh foods at area Walmarts.

The cafe chain and the big box store announced on Monday that they are teaming up to launch La Madeleine Express restaurants inside 10 Walmart locations.

The express restaurants will be much smaller than the stand-alone cafes, but they will offer grab-and-go foods like sandwiches and packaged goods like jams and sauces. Customers will also be able to dine-in.

La Madeleine will sell chicken Caesar salads, tomato basil soup, and some of its popular menu items alongside new options created just for it Walmart locations, CultureMap Dallas reported.

The first express location is expected to open in July at the Garland Walmart at 5302 N. Garland Ave. The nine other test locations in DFW are also planned. They are:

  • Cleburne: 1616 W. Henderson Ave.
  • Dallas: 1521 N. Cockrell Hill Rd.
  • Denton: 2850 W. University Dr.
  • Fort Worth: 6300 Oakmont Blvd.
  • Granbury: 735 E. Hwy. 377
  • Lewisville: 190 E. Round Grove Rd.
  • Mesquite: 200 US Hwy. 80 E.
  • North Richland Hills: 6401 NE Loop 820
  • Rowlett: 2501 Lakeview Pkwy.


The La Madeleine news comes days after McDonald's said it will close hundreds of its Walmart locations across the country. A Walmart spokesperson told CNBC that they big box retailer is testing Taco Bell and Domino's Pizzas at some of its stores.

Photo courtesy of La Madeleine French Bakery & Café.

