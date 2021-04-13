Man Arrested In Alleged Road Rage Shooting That Left Another Man Brain Dead

A man is accused of leaving someone brain dead in an alleged road rage shooting in South Florida, according to NBC Miami.

Reporters said 24-year-old Rudy Derivois appeared in court Tuesday (April 13) and faces an attempted murder charge. Prosecutors said an argument took place in a North Lauderdale Walmart parking lot when the victim accused Derivois of hiting his car.

Randall Haas, Derivois' defense attorney, claims the victim "threw several punches" at Derivois, who pulled out a gun and shot the victim . The bullet hit the victim in the throat and became lodged in his spine, according to Broward Sheriff's Office. He was left brain dead in a local hospital, they added.

"It look likes it could very well be 'stand-your-ground,' if it’s not it looks like possibility of self-defense," Hass said. Derivois allegedly drove 100 feet away to call the police immediately after the shooting, the defense attorney added.

Derivois was ordered held without bond. NBC Miami said his charges could be elevated if the unnamed victim doesn't recover.

