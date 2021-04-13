Selena Gomez Celebrates The Release Of Rare Beauty's First Shadow Palette

Ever since announcing her beauty line, Rare Beauty, Selena Gomez has been releasing some incredible products from foundation, Liquid Eyeshadows, Melting Blushes, and more.

On Monday (April 12) at 9pm PT, Gomez released the brand's very first Discovery Eyeshadow Palette along with the Optimist Weightless Eye Primer to get that perfect makeup look.

"I was inspired by my own journey of self-discovery to create the Discovery Eyeshadow Palette True To Myself,” she said in an Instagram Story video. "It features seven shades, and I love that they're super-wearable for every day. I also wanted to add some fun pops of color and shimmer shades!”