Selena Gomez Celebrates The Release Of Rare Beauty's First Shadow Palette
By Lindsey Smith
April 13, 2021
Ever since announcing her beauty line, Rare Beauty, Selena Gomez has been releasing some incredible products from foundation, Liquid Eyeshadows, Melting Blushes, and more.
On Monday (April 12) at 9pm PT, Gomez released the brand's very first Discovery Eyeshadow Palette along with the Optimist Weightless Eye Primer to get that perfect makeup look.
"I was inspired by my own journey of self-discovery to create the Discovery Eyeshadow Palette True To Myself,” she said in an Instagram Story video. "It features seven shades, and I love that they're super-wearable for every day. I also wanted to add some fun pops of color and shimmer shades!”
Sephora also launched the new collection the same day as Rare Beauty's site and the goodies are in stock! Plus, if you're a Sephora Insider, the brand is currently having a sale with the code OMGSPRING and you can pick up some other incredible Rare items at a discount!
Gomez announced the new products last week with a photo showing off the shadows in use and they are the perfect colors for spring and summer. She also released new photos wearing the shadow to celebrate on release day!
“This collection is all about making it easy and fun to discover new everyday looks that are true to you,” Gomez shared in a statement. “I can't wait to see the looks that you create with my new summer collection!”
The new eyeshadow comes after fans asked the singer for neutrals and always the one to listen to her fans, Gomez surprised them with the seven shades that have a range of finishes — mattes, metallics, and a 3D glitter topcoat.
You can grab the new collection at Rare Beauty and Sephora.
Photo: Getty Images