VIDEO: Meteor Spotted Flying Across South Florida Sky
By Zuri Anderson
April 13, 2021
#meteor over #Miami?? pic.twitter.com/1kgW5s9LLS— Collin (@thecollinlee) April 13, 2021
Floridians in both Broward and Miami-Dade watched a mysterious light streak across the night sky Monday (April 12), according to NBC 6.
A video from @thecollinlee was circulating on Twitter last night, showing a possible meteor flying overhead during a drive. Footage from Leanne Romanchuk also caught the light around 10:16 p.m. that night.
"Pretty sure this was the #Meteor that flew over #Miami an hour ago! Keep an eye on the right palm tree and you can see as it drops in the distance behind the tree," she wrote in the post.
Officials haven't confirmed what the light was as of Tuesday morning (April 13). Users also tossed out speculation over the object possibly being space debris or a UFO, as well.
Pretty sure this was the #Meteor that flew over #Miami an hour ago! Keep an eye on the right palm tree and you can see as it drops in the distance behind the tree. This was at 10:16pm. pic.twitter.com/u7Qzyq5tcT— Leanne Romanchuk (@leannechuk) April 13, 2021
A meteor is when a meteoroid, a small piece of an asteroid or comet, burns up when entering the Earth's atmosphere, according to NASA. From a person's point of view, it will look like a streak of light in the sky.
NBC 6 also mentioned that there was an asteroid, 2021 GW4, that was expected to make close contact with Earth's surface on Monday. Officials also haven't said if the two bodies are connected. Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Center for Astrophysics, claims on Twitter that the light was a "normal fireball" and "had nothing to do with GW4."
It's a normal fireball and nothing to do with GW4— Jonathan McDowell (@planet4589) April 13, 2021
