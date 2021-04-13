VIDEO: Meteor Spotted Flying Across South Florida Sky

Floridians in both Broward and Miami-Dade watched a mysterious light streak across the night sky Monday (April 12), according to NBC 6.

A video from @thecollinlee was circulating on Twitter last night, showing a possible meteor flying overhead during a drive. Footage from Leanne Romanchuk also caught the light around 10:16 p.m. that night.

"Pretty sure this was the #Meteor that flew over #Miami an hour ago! Keep an eye on the right palm tree and you can see as it drops in the distance behind the tree," she wrote in the post.

Officials haven't confirmed what the light was as of Tuesday morning (April 13). Users also tossed out speculation over the object possibly being space debris or a UFO, as well.