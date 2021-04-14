Arizona Coyotes Allowing More Fans In The Stands To Cheer At Home Games

More fans can now be in the stands at Gila River Arena to cheer on the Arizona Coyotes at home games, reported ABC 15.

The capacity restrictions are increasing to nearly 50%, or up to 7,900 fans.

The team announced that increase will be in place for the remainder of the Coyotes' regular-season games in April and May.

The Gila River Arena capacity has been running at 25% capacity since January. Only 3,450 fans have been allowed in the stands at each game.

According to the team, the increase comes after discussions with the NHL, the City of Glendale, ASM Global, and state officials.

Coyotes President and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez wrote in a statement:

"The health and safety of our fans, players, coaches, and staff has been our top priority all season long and we are excited to increase our seating capacity at Gila River Arena for our remaining home games in April and May."

Click here for a schedule of Arizona Coyotes games, and to purchase tickets.

The hockey team isn't only the only Arizona sports team to recently increase capacities.

The Phoenix Suns increased their capacity from 3,000 fans to 5,000 fans, and the Arizona Diamondbacks are now allowing up to 20,000 fans at Chase Field.

So what sparked these changes?

Restrictions across the state continue to be lifted as more and more residents are getting the COVID-19 vaccine and positive case numbers decrease.

Photo: Getty Images