CHEAP DATE NIGHT: 5 Places To Eat For Under $10 On The Vegas Strip
By Ginny Reese
April 15, 2021
Las Vegas may be an extravagant city with lots of over-the-top restaurants, hotels, casinos, and entertainment, but there are still ways to fill your belly on a budget.
If you're looking for cheap date night ideas, look no further!
Here are five places on the Las Vegas Strip that you can eat for less than $10, not including gratuity and tax:
Uno Más Street Tacos + Spirits
Uno Más Street Tacos + Spirits offers some great affordable options. Chom on some $5 chips and salsa, $7 Mexican grilled corn with cotija cheese, or street tacos that start at just $6. Either way, you can't go wrong.
Tailgate Social
Tailgate Social offers some great options for only $5 during happy hour, which is 5-7 p.m. You can indulge in delicious shareable dishes like chili cheese tater tots, chicken quesadillas, and pretzel bites with cheese.
American Coney Island
American Coney Island is a 24-hour spot that offers the most incredible hot dogs. the best part? they start at only $3.95! You can even add on a heaping helping of chili cheese fries on the side for just $4.50.
Tom's Urban
Tom's Urban at New York-New York is definitely the stop to make if you're looking for a delectable dessert. Grab some house-made urban pop tarts for only $8. If you're looking for something more traditions, choose the massive pineapple upside down cake or "colossal cheesecake" for just $9.
Pizza Cake
Pizza Cake is owned by Cake Bossstar Buddy Valastro, so you know it's a treat. Pick up some meat-filled, cheese, or veggie pizza slices for only $10!
