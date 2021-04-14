CHEAP DATE NIGHT: 5 Places To Eat For Under $10 On The Vegas Strip

Las Vegas may be an extravagant city with lots of over-the-top restaurants, hotels, casinos, and entertainment, but there are still ways to fill your belly on a budget.

If you're looking for cheap date night ideas, look no further!

Here are five places on the Las Vegas Strip that you can eat for less than $10, not including gratuity and tax:

Uno Más Street Tacos + Spirits

Uno Más Street Tacos + Spirits offers some great affordable options. Chom on some $5 chips and salsa, $7 Mexican grilled corn with cotija cheese, or street tacos that start at just $6. Either way, you can't go wrong.

Tailgate Social

Tailgate Social offers some great options for only $5 during happy hour, which is 5-7 p.m. You can indulge in delicious shareable dishes like chili cheese tater tots, chicken quesadillas, and pretzel bites with cheese.

American Coney Island

American Coney Island is a 24-hour spot that offers the most incredible hot dogs. the best part? they start at only $3.95! You can even add on a heaping helping of chili cheese fries on the side for just $4.50.

Tom's Urban

Tom's Urban at New York-New York is definitely the stop to make if you're looking for a delectable dessert. Grab some house-made urban pop tarts for only $8. If you're looking for something more traditions, choose the massive pineapple upside down cake or "colossal cheesecake" for just $9.