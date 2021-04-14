The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) received more than 1,000 complaints about Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” performance at the 2021 Grammys.

According to Rolling Stone, the FCC was bombarded with 1,000-plus emails that called the March 14th performance “pornographic," “vulgar,” and "absolutely disgusting."

As fans know, Cardi and Megan "WAP" performance was all about celebrating female sexuality as the two turned up the heat, dancing atop, and at some points, rolling around a giant bed while rapping their explicit, but beloved, track.

"I wish to file a formal complaint against the televised grammy awards 2021," one complaint began. "Although I did not watch the entire event, I just happened to tune in just to see if the mc’s, performers, etc. are still spewing any off colored and/or political jokes and I just happened switch my channel and was stunned to see the Cardi B/Megan, etc. etc. etc. display. This is really something for women (note: This is Women in History Month) and girls to aspire to. You have got to be kidding me."

The person went on to threaten to take legal action against all involved, writing, "This was a disgusting display of nothing more than sluts being sluts. Is this going to continue? If so, I certainly want to know who to contact to file a lawsuit against the performers, the network, and any and all persons, corporations, etc who either directly or indirectly participated in this display of pornography. If you do not do anything about this, I will need to seek legal advice regarding any action I may take against you."