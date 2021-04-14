FCC Received Over 1,000 Complaints For Grammys 'WAP' Performance
By Peyton Blakemore
April 14, 2021
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) received more than 1,000 complaints about Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” performance at the 2021 Grammys.
According to Rolling Stone, the FCC was bombarded with 1,000-plus emails that called the March 14th performance “pornographic," “vulgar,” and "absolutely disgusting."
As fans know, Cardi and Megan "WAP" performance was all about celebrating female sexuality as the two turned up the heat, dancing atop, and at some points, rolling around a giant bed while rapping their explicit, but beloved, track.
"I wish to file a formal complaint against the televised grammy awards 2021," one complaint began. "Although I did not watch the entire event, I just happened to tune in just to see if the mc’s, performers, etc. are still spewing any off colored and/or political jokes and I just happened switch my channel and was stunned to see the Cardi B/Megan, etc. etc. etc. display. This is really something for women (note: This is Women in History Month) and girls to aspire to. You have got to be kidding me."
The person went on to threaten to take legal action against all involved, writing, "This was a disgusting display of nothing more than sluts being sluts. Is this going to continue? If so, I certainly want to know who to contact to file a lawsuit against the performers, the network, and any and all persons, corporations, etc who either directly or indirectly participated in this display of pornography. If you do not do anything about this, I will need to seek legal advice regarding any action I may take against you."
.@iamcardib + @theestallion = 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/eclwOo0O54— CBS (@CBS) March 15, 2021
See a few more of the complaints, shared by Rolling Stone, below.
“I felt violated with Meghan Stallion & Cardi B’s performance. I am pro sex-positivity abndbody positivity but this performance crossed the line into pornography. Many kids still awake at that time, and even non-consenting adults were unexpectedly staring at pure objectification of women at its finest. Not to mention Trevor Noah’s drooling, sweating, screaming wrap up like he was at a strip club. I am a massage therapist with deep respect for the human body who found myself crying myself to sleep wondering how this could be allowed on television. And how far this will go next year and the years after that. Art and objectification are opposite sides of the coin. Objectification perpetuates violence against women, maintaining the ripple effect that causes domestic violence, human trafficking, encouraging the consumption of women and then the disposal of them. I’ve watched the Grammys every year since I was 5 years old. It gave me something to strive for as a musician. As a female, I will never again view this program due to the allowance of this performance. since 1980″ [SIC]
“I have hesitated to file this complaint, but in an environment where Mr. Potato Head, Dr. Seuss, Peter Pan, etc. are being removed from public viewing, it is hard to tolerate much less stomach the performance of Cardi B at the Grammys. It was disgusting and thought of young children possibly viewing it horrifies me.”[SIC]
“I would like to formally complain about the pornographic content of the 2021 Grammy’s 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards® live on Sunday, March 14 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on CBS & Paramount”
Photo: Getty Images