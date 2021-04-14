Green Day Officially Releases Oakland Coffee Brand With Throwback Video
By Lindsey Smith
April 14, 2021
The day has finally come for Green Day fans to get a taste of what fuels the band.
On Wednesday (April 14), the East Bay punk band opened its (virtual) doors to the Oakland Coffee shop. To celebrate, Green Day released a "Basket Case" performance video from the vault that fans can view on the Oakland Coffee site after signing up for the free rewards program.
“The Oakland Coffee House is now open! On today’s menu, some piping hot footage from our vault. Come on in and take a look around,” the band wrote on social media.
As for the coffee itself, the guys have opted for organic, fair-trade beans and you can purchase either whole beans, ground, or single-serve cups with all packaging being compostable. Billie Joe Armstrong himself created the brand's Father Of All… Dark Roasts.
Armstrong's wife Adrienne even gets her own tribute blend, Atomic Garden. While Mike Dirnt was inspired by a trip to Mexico to help craft the Guapa Chiapas blend. Prices range from $9.50-$14.99. If you want a taste of everything, Oakland Coffee also offers a subscription service for $37.99 and $44.95.
“Late nights writing, rehearsing and performing come with early mornings. So we reached for great coffee to help get it all done. It didn't take long for us to start seeking out the best coffee we could find and taking it with us on the road everywhere we went,” the band said on the brand's about page. “After over a decade of searching for our favorite beans and experimenting with roasting (sometimes in our kitchen), we thought it was high time to share it with the world.”
Additionally, there will be an ongoing "Sorta Live" concert series from the Oakland Coffee House featuring artists from the Oakland area and across the USA. Episode 1 drops Friday (April 16) at 5 pm ET/ 2 pm PT.
Photo: WesandAlex for iHeartRadio