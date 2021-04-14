Green Day Officially Releases Oakland Coffee Brand With Throwback Video

The day has finally come for Green Day fans to get a taste of what fuels the band.

On Wednesday (April 14), the East Bay punk band opened its (virtual) doors to the Oakland Coffee shop. To celebrate, Green Day released a "Basket Case" performance video from the vault that fans can view on the Oakland Coffee site after signing up for the free rewards program.

“The Oakland Coffee House is now open! On today’s menu, some piping hot footage from our vault. Come on in and take a look around,” the band wrote on social media.

As for the coffee itself, the guys have opted for organic, fair-trade beans and you can purchase either whole beans, ground, or single-serve cups with all packaging being compostable. Billie Joe Armstrong himself created the brand's Father Of All… Dark Roasts.

Armstrong's wife Adrienne even gets her own tribute blend, Atomic Garden. While Mike Dirnt was inspired by a trip to Mexico to help craft the Guapa Chiapas blend. Prices range from $9.50-$14.99. If you want a taste of everything, Oakland Coffee also offers a subscription service for $37.99 and $44.95.