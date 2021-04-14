Feedback

Here Are All The New Concessions You Can Try At Arizona Diamondbacks Games

By Ginny Reese

April 14, 2021

Male customer eating hamburger from fast food van

Take me out to the ballgame, Take me out to the crowd. Buy me a milkshake and 505 Green Chile, Chicken Bacon and Ranch tots?

Okay, so that isn't how the song goes. But, with all of the new amazing foods being served up at the concession stands of Arizona Diamondbacks games, why would you stick with peanuts and Cracker Jacks?

Of course you can still grab all of the ballpark staples, like hot dogs, nachos, and beer. But now, there's so much more.

According to ABC 15, here are all the new concessions that you can try at Arizona Diamondbacks games this season:

  • Ultimate Bacon Pub Burger
    • Chuck patty, pub beer cheese, bacon, battered onion, barbecue sauce, pickles, potato roll
  • Poblano Cheesesteak
    • Shaved Philly Ribeye, American Cheese, fire-roasted poblano chile, barbecue aioli, battered onion straws
  • Beer Cheese Bratwurst
    • Beer bratwurst, pub beer cheese, griddled onion, brown mustard, pretzel roll
  • 505 Green Chile, Chicken Bacon and Ranch Tots
    • Grilled chicken, tots, nacho cheese, bacon, 505 green chile
  • Danzeisen Dairy Chocolate Mint Chip Stack Shake:
    • Chocolate milkshake topped with whipped cream, chocolate chips, Andes chocolate mints, and mint Oreos.

Not only will there be new concessions, but there will be new restaurants with food trucks, some grab-and-go stands, and cocktail spots.

Gadzooks Enchiladas and Soups will have two food trucks near section 116 and 314, replacing America's Taco Shop.

Fry's Grab N' Go stands will be located all throughout the stadium with small snacks, drinks, and pre-packaged food items.

The Still at Cutwater Spirits will have cocktails in limited-edition Diamondbacks cans and will be located near section 139.

Click here for more Diamondbacks tickets.

Photo: Getty Images

